Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Buys Shares of 1,634 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.