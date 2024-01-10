Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 136,179 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,179 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $290,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $176.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a market cap of $389.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

