Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,586 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

View Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.