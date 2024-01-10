Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 9,865 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,978 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,198 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

