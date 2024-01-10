Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVT opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,150.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

