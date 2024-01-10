Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

