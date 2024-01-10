Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

