Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 284 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,550 shares of company stock worth $8,005,641. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $192.97 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.