Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,750 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.21. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

