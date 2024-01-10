Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,146 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDHY stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

