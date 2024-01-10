Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $16.76 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.33 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

