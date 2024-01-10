DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 363,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 196,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTE opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $121.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

