Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Entegris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average is $101.86. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.