Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Stock Down 0.2 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
