Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.12 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.