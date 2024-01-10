Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 5,380 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average of $137.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.29 and a 52 week high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.