Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE ES opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

