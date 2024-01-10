First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SKYY stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

