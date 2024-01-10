First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,517 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

