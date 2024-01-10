Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $141.30 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $141,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.83 and a 1-year high of $142.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $131.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

