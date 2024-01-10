Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Trading Down 0.6 %

GGG opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

