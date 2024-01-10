Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $227.33 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.86 and a 200-day moving average of $344.64.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

