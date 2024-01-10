Holland Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $199.62.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.
Insider Activity
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Invest in Energy
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.