Holland Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.