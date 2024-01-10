Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 413,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 548,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 36,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

