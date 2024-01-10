IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $553.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

