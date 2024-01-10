Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $4,126,811.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at $19,681,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $4,154,051.20.

On Friday, December 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $4,059,236.16.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48.

On Monday, November 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

