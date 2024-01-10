Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,186,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $4,126,811.52.

On Monday, December 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $4,154,051.20.

On Friday, December 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $4,059,236.16.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48.

On Monday, November 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

