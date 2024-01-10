Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Crown Stock Down 0.2 %

Crown stock opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Crown by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Crown by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

