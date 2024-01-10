Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42.

Shares of ELF opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $1,839,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

