Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 5,061 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $155.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

