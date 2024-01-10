Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells 5,676 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Debora Shoquist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08.

On Monday, November 27th, Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7 %

NVDA opened at $531.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.97 and a 200-day moving average of $456.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $543.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.