Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells 4,655 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workday Trading Up 1.1 %

WDAY opened at $275.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.74 and a 52 week high of $279.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after acquiring an additional 263,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after buying an additional 335,595 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.