Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells 3,384 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $899,771.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,449 shares in the company, valued at $32,026,184.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sayan Chakraborty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $1,181,067.42.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $275.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.56 and its 200-day moving average is $236.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,149.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.74 and a 12-month high of $279.83.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.31.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

