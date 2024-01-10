iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.