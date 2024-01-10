iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

