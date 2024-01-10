iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,019 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after buying an additional 72,830 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,192,000.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

