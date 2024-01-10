Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 388 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $531.40 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $543.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

