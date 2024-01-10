Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $203,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $176.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $389.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

