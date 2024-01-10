Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $491,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 21.8 %

JNPR stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,377.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,386 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

