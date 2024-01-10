Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 453,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $631,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 30,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,309 shares of company stock worth $1,151,183 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $703.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

