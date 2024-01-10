Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $227.33 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

