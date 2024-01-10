KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,840 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 86,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 61,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.29 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

