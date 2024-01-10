Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,445 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

