Lakeside Advisors INC. Invests $217,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.29 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

