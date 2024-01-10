Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $531.40 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $543.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.