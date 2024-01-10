Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $389.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

