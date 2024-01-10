Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Hibbett Stock Down 0.6 %

HIBB stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $812.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hibbett

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

