Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $206,000 Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 56.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 22.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $561.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $531.61 and its 200-day moving average is $478.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.40. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $331.37 and a one year high of $578.33.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

