Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 1,710 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.83 and a 1-year high of $142.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

