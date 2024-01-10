MCF Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

