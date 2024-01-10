Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 85 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.29 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day moving average is $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

